Tragedy on El Al Flight: Elderly Woman Passes Away

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 7:11 am |

An El Al plane at Ben Gurion International Airport. (Moshe Shai/Flash90)

A tragic end to El Al flight 316 from London to Israel that landed Wednesday night at Ben Gurion Airport, with the passing of a passenger on board the plane.

An elderly woman of about 80 – who decided to immigrate to Israel with her son – passed away during the flight.

Near the plane’s landing in Israel, the plane’s crew noticed the woman and thought she was dozing. When they tried to wake her they realized that the woman had no pulse. Upon landing, a doctor who was brought to the plane confirmed her unfortunate death.

El Al said in a statement: “Unfortunately, this was indeed an elderly passenger who flew from London to Israel overnight, and the passenger fell asleep during the flight and did not wake up.

“Yehi zichrah baruch.”