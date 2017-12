Islamic State Threatens U.S. Attacks Over Trump’s Yerushalayim Decision

CAIRO (Reuters) -

Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 6:19 am |

The Islamic State terror group threatened attacks on U.S. soil in retaliation for the Trump administration’s decision to recognize Yerushalayim as the capital of Israel, one of the group’s social media accounts reported on Thursday without giving any details.

In a message on one of its accounts on a social media messaging service titled “Wait for us” and “ISIS in Manhattan,” the group said it would carry out operations and showed images of New York’s Times Square and what appeared to be an explosive bomb belt and detonator.

“We will do more ops in your land, until the final hour and we will burn you with the flames of war which you started in Iraq, Yemen, Libya and Syria and Afghan. Just you wait,” it said.

“The recognition of your dog ‘Trump’ (sic) Jerusalem as the capital of Israel will make us recognize explosives as the capital of your country.”

Washington triggered widespread anger and protests across the Arab world with its decision on Yerushalayim.

The Islamic State terror group was driven out of its Iraqi and Syrian capitals this year and squeezed into a shrinking pocket of desert straddling the border between the two countries.

The forces fighting Islamic State in Iraq and Syria now expect a new phase of guerrilla warfare there. Terrorists including people claiming allegiance to Islamic State have carried out scores of deadly attacks in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the United States over the past two years.