IDF Slams Hamas Terror Sites in Gaza

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 3:10 am |

An Iron Dome missile defense battery set up near Ashdod fires an intercepting missile in 2014. (David Buimovitch/Flash90/FILE)

For the second night in a row, IDF forces attacked Hamas targets in Gaza. The IDF strikes came after Gaza Arab terrorists fired missiles at Israel, with several hitting areas in southern Israel. The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted two of the incoming rockets, including one that exploded over the southern town of Sderot. Several people were treated for shock as a result of that explosion, but b’chasdei Shamayim, no serious injuries were reported. Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi demanded that the government do more to fight the terrorists responsible for the rocket fire. “I expect the government to fight the terror groups without pity. We cannot tolerate the continued fire on Sderot,” he said.

In a statement, the IDF said that “Israel will not allow any attempt to damage its citizens, and will continue to defend the sovereignty in a decisive manner. Hamas, which rules Gaza and forces its citizens into a life of poverty, destruction and depression, is responsible for this situation.”

Israeli soldiers also raided two universities in Palestinian Authority-controlled areas of Yehudah and Shomron. The soldiers entered the premises of Al-Quds University and Bir Zeit University, both located in the area of Ramallah. The IDF said that it confiscated incitement material, including Hamas flags, posters, and other items used to foment incitement to violence. Soldiers also raided and shut down a Chevron printing company, where many of the incitement materials had been produced.

Overnight Wednesday, security officials said they arrested eight wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.