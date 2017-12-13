Sources Say Deal Reached on Tax Bill

WASHINGTON (AP/Hamodia) -

Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at 1:11 pm |

President Donald Trump speaks during a lunch in the White House with bicameral tax conferees on Wednesday. (Reuters/Carlos Barria)

House and Senate GOP leaders have forged an agreement on a sweeping overhaul of the nation’s tax laws, paving the way for final votes next week to slash taxes for businesses and give most people tax cuts starting next year.

Top GOP aides say the deal was reached on Wednesday. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the deal. Details still need to be drafted and assessed by congressional scorekeepers but the final House-Senate compromise is on track to be unveiled this week.

The measure would give President Donald Trump his first major victory in Congress. It fulfills a longstanding goal by top Republicans such as Speaker Paul Ryan to rewrite the loophole-cluttered tax code.

The bill has come under assault by Democrats who say it is unfairly tilted in favor of business and the wealthy.

The president will make his final push for passage of the tax-reform bill in a speech Wednesday afternoon from the White House. Five middle-income families from across America will be in attendance at the event, and the president’s speech will include some of the stories and specific tax situations of those families, and how he believes the tax-reform bill will help them.