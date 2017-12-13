Sderot Under Attack, Iron Dome Downs Incoming Rocket

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, December 13, 2017

Residents of the southern Israeli city of Sderot rushed to bomb shelters on Wednesday evening as three consecutive Red Alerts were sounded.

B’chasdei Shamayim, no serious injuries were reported, although one person was lightly injured in his legs while running for cover. United Hatzalah emergency medical service volunteers in the city were treating a number of people for shock.

At least one rocket fired from Gaza was shot down by the Iron Dome defense system deployed in the area, the IDF confirmed.

It was the third day this week of air raid sirens in the south triggered by launchings from Gaza.

In the last few weeks, 14 rockets were fired at Israel by terrorists in Gaza, the highest number since the 2014 war.