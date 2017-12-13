Regional Briefs – December 13, 2017

Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at 5:44 pm |

Deadly Crashes Spur Bill Requiring Truck Side Guards

ALBANY – A crash that killed four people in upstate New York this summer spurred a U.S. Senate bill Tuesday to require underride guards on trucks to prevent cars from slamming underneath them, The Associated Press reported. A group says the guards could prevent hundreds of deaths annually.

NYC to Pay Inmates Forced Into Solitary Confinement

NEW YORK – New York City will pay $4 million to 470 Rikers inmates who were forced back into solitary confinement under an old policy that has since been dropped, The New York Times reported. The old policy placed inmates who had been in solitary before their release if they were rearrested.

Long Island Town Comes Together to Rescue Cat in Tree

GREENPORT, N.Y. – A cat that scaled a tree and became trapped for five days was rescued Tuesday after a townwide effort, Newsday reported. The stressed cat ran farther up the large tree when a bucket truck first tried to reach it. It was finally coaxed down and it ran off.

College Gets Its Largest Ever Gift From Alumnus: $50M

ROCHESTER – A Rochester Institute of Technology alumnus with a billion-dollar data protection company is giving his alma mater $50 million, the largest donation in the college’s history, The Associated Press reported. Austin McChord, a 2009 grad, is the founder of Datto.

Mailman Arrested for Stealing Blank Money Orders

CAMDEN, N.J. – A mailman pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing a imprinting machine and more than 100 blank money orders, filling them in and distributing them to conspirators to cash, The Associated Press reported. Marc Saunders, 39, faces up to five years in prison for the $100,000 he stole.

Rutgers Announces Wage Raise for Student Workers

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. – Rutgers University announced Monday that it will raise the minimum wage for student workers to $11 an hour next year, up from $8.44, The Associated Press reported. Dozens of students protested Tuesday, calling for an increase to $15.