Busy Beavers Wreak Havoc in Staten Island

NEW YORK (AP) -

Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at 4:00 pm |

Some busy beavers are wreaking havoc in Staten Island.

The Staten Island Advance reports that the city’s Department of Environmental Protection has been grappling with problems caused by a beaver lodge and dam.

It’s caused flooding in a creek that’s linked to a major stormwater-management system.

Apparently, it only takes a few eager beavers to source, build and maintain a wildlife urban development project. Neighbors are blaming them for chewing down dozens of trees.

Environmental workers cleared a 2-foot hole so water could get through. The next morning, it was completely closed again.

Now the humans have placed wire cages around some of the bigger trees.

One resident, said Dr. Franklin Caldera, concedes that the rascally rodents are “really good architects.”