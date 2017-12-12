The Tzava’ah of Harav Steinman

YERUSHALAYIM -

At the Ponevez Cemetery, at the levayah of Harav Steinman. (Reuters/Baz Ratner)

The incredible tzava’ah of Harav Steinman was read out by Harav Chizkiyahu Mishkowski, Mashgiach of Yeshivas Orchos Torah, before the mittah of the Rosh Yeshivah left on its last earthly journey.

A. I would very much like that they shall not be maspid me, not in front of the mittah, and even not in at mittah, not to make a atzeres chizuk or hesped, or any sort of name that these may have.

B. Not to write any article about me in the newspapers, daily, weekly or monthly. It is enough to use my picture and not like others who write about their good deeds.

C. Not to print signs about the levayah and do not announce on loudspeakers or radio. It is enough that there will only be ten people at the levayah.

D. To try not to take time between the petirah and the kevurah and to hasten as much as possible.

E. My place in the cemetery is amongst simple people.

F. Not to write on the kever any adjectives other than ‘Here is buried Rav Aharon Yehudah Leib son of Rav Noach Zvi Steinman.’

G. The matzeivah should be the cheapest and simplest, not to waste money for buying a chelkah in the cemetery that costs dearly. If you want to spend money, give to tzedakah but without buying a chelkah.

H. When the custom is to go to the kever, at the end of the shivah, sheloshim and on the yahrtzeit, not to waste too much time doing it; it would be better to learn throughout the day and to refrain from talk about trivial things.

If searching to find a place to daven for the amud will cause a lot of bittul Torah it is better to learn for the sake of Heaven at this time.

I. I will ask that anyone who wants my good (in fact it will be also for their good) to learn every day one perek of Mishnayos until the end of the 12-month period. Girls can recite pirkei Tehillim every day, including Shabbos and Yom Tov.

J. I ask not to be called a tzaddik or a yerei Shamayim, [and] that I shall not be despised by this in the Olam Ha’emes.

K. I will ask for forgiveness from all those whose dignity I have harmed, as well as those to whom I owe money, and in reality I will not be charged – that can be collected according to Halachah – [that they] should forgive the charges.

All my descendants shall not follow the mittah, as per the minhag of Yerushalayim.

(Latest addition) Since many are wrong about me, I, from my side, am advising not to call children in my name but I do not forbid it.