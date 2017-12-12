Stabbing Attack at Me’aras Hamachpelah Foiled

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 4:06 am |

General view of Me’aras Hamachpelah. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

Border Guards on Tuesday morning prevented a stabbing attack at the entrance to Me’aras Hamachpelah. Officers arrested an Arab teen who arrived at the entrance to the site and refused to submit to a security check. A subsequent search yielded a large knife the 17-year-old terrorist apparently planned to use in a terror attack. The terrorist was taken into custody and questioned.

Asher Elmaliach, the security guard who was injured in a stabbing attack outside Yerushalayim’s Central Bus Station Sunday, continued to improve Tuesday, doctors at Shaare Tzedek hospital said. Elmaliach is no longer “in imminent danger of death,” doctors said. He is still unconscious and connected to a respirator, the hospital added. Elmaliach was seriously injured when an Arab terrorist stabbed him at the entrance to the Central Bus Station.

Overnight Monday, security officials said they arrested 12 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.