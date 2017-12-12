Shomron Stabbing Attack Foiled

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 9:33 am |

A town in Shomron. (Gili Yaari/Flash90)

B’chasdei Shamayim, IDF soldiers on Tuesday afternoon foiled a stabbing attack at an IDF checkpoint near Ariel, in central Shomron. The stabbing attempt came as part of a riot by Arabs near the checkpoint, with rioters throwing blocks and stones at soldiers. Soldiers gave chase to the Arabs, who ran away, chasing them to the entrance of the adjacent Arab village of Salfit. One of the Arabs then drew a knife and tried to stab soldiers who were chasing him. The soldiers opened fire and injured the terrorist. He was taken to an Israeli hospital for treatment.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Palestinian Authority sources said that PA police had arrested two Arabs who had jumped on top of a vehicle belonging to an Israeli in the area of Har Bracha, in the Shechem area. The driver fled to an Israeli outpost, while the PA police officers gave chase to the two Arabs, arresting them and seizing a knife. PA police said that it appeared that the two had planned to carjack the driver’s vehicle.

Meanwhile, IDF officials denied that Israel had struck in Gaza Tuesday afternoon. Reports from Gaza said that Israeli planes had targeted a motorcycle on which two Islamic Jihad terrorists were riding. The planes fired missiles, knocking the motorcycle off the road and killing the terrorists. IDF officials said that Israel had not carried out any strikes in Gaza Tuesday.