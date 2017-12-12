Political Leaders Mourn Loss of Hagaon Harav Steinman, Zt”l

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Political leaders from across the spectrum expressed their sorrow and condolences over the petirah of Maran Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Steinman, zt”l, who was niftar Tuesday morning. President Reuven Rivlin said in a statement that “Maran Hagaon Harav Steinman was a leader who took upon his shoulders the entire weight of the Jewish people. He was a giant in Torah and a spiritual guide for tens and hundreds of thousands. He had very high and strict standards, but he was able to express his messages with love and calmness, with great blessing and love for all Jews.

“He was a masmid in learning, a Gaon in Torah, a man with a good eye and a good heart for all, rich in life experience,” Rivlin added. “His knowledge and wisdom was second only to his modesty. Harav Steinman paved the way for many Jews, and his loss leaves us all orphaned.”

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said that “Harav Steinman was exceptional in his gentleness, his modesty, his knowledge, and his ability to unite the disparate parts of the nation. Harav Steinman for many years emphasized education, tolerance, and spreading Jewish values for generations of students and Rabbanim.”

Knesset speaker MK Yuli Edelstein (Likud) said that he “participates in the sadness and suffering of all Jews. Harav Steinman was one of the greatest Rabbanim of the last century. In his modesty he managed to establish generations of students, and was able to influence and inspire generations of leaders.”

Zionist Camp MK and opposition chairperson Yitzchak Herzog said that “Harav Steinman was one of the most important figures in Ashkenazi Jewry and one of the greatest Gedolim the Jewish people has known in the past century. Whenever I spoke with him I was astounded by his great modesty and his great spiritual leadership that influenced generations of students and rabbis. Teaching Torah and training future generations was his entire life, and his efforts revolutionized Torah learning in many communities.”