Muslim Leaders to Convene Extraordinary Summit for Yerushalayim

ISTANBUL (AP) -

Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 2:55 pm |

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, current president of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

Leaders and high-ranking officials of Muslim countries will meet Wednesday in Istanbul for an extraordinary summit to discuss “repercussions” from the U.S. recognition of Yerushalayim as Israel’s capital.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation session aims to produce a “unified Islamic position.” The umbrella organization of 57 members called U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement last week an “illegal decision” and a “serious escalation.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — OIC’s term president — has been vehemently critical of the U.S. move and said Monday the leaders would relay a “strong message.”

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun, Jordanian King Abdullah II and top ministers of numerous nations will be attending the session.

The OIC convened another extraordinary meeting in Istanbul this August after Israel installed additional security measures at al-Aqsa mosque in Yerushalayim. The move led to protests and clashes until it was reversed.

Erdogan was meeting Abbas Tuesday evening in Istanbul ahead of the summit.