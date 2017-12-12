The Levayah of Harav Steinman, Zt”l: Updated

BNEI BRAK -

Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 3:26 am |

The ambulance with the mittah arrives in front of the home Harav Steinman. (Medabrim Tikshoret)

As Klal Yisrael mourns the petirah of the Rosh Yeshivah, Maran Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Steinman, zt”l, Hamodia will provide live updates from the levayah in Bnei Brak, including photographs and updates, as well as traffic and parking information.

Refresh your page to obtain the latest updates.

Time stamps are Israeli time.

Hundreds of thousands of people packed the streets of Bnei Brak to pay their final respects to the Torah giant who had lived in our midst. Jews of all ages, talmidei chachamim and baalei batim, bnei yeshivah and Chassidim, Sephardim and national religious, traveled from all over Eretz Yisrael to Bnei Brak. Hundreds of talmidim and followers tore kriah with a brachah as is the din for rabbo muvhak.

A view of Rechov Chazon Ish, minutes before the mittah arrived. (Medabrim Tikshoret)

12:15 p.m.

The mittah arrived on Rechov Chazon Ish. Tehillim 130, Shir Hama’alos Mimamakim was recited, and Tehillim 142, Maskil L’Dovid.

Hagaon Harav Gershon Edelstein delivered divrei hisorerus.

Many calls for Hatzolah as the crowds converge on the ambulance.

Taking the mittah of the Rosh Yeshivah out of the hospital. (Medabrim Tikshoret)

12:00 p.m.

The mittah just left the hospital and is being taken to Rechov Chazon Ish. Thousands are in front of the house.

Preparing the chelkah in Bnei Brak’s Ponevez cemetery. (MDA)

As Klal Yisrael mourns the petirah of the Rosh Yeshivah, Maran Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Steinman, zt”l, Hamodia will provide live updates from the levayah in Bnei Brak, including photographs and updates, as well as traffic and parking information.

Refresh your page to obtain the latest updates.

Time stamps are Israeli time.

11:20 a.m.

Police have asked that all participants of the levayah listen to instructions and take caution at all time.

In front of the house of the Rosh Yeshivah, zt”l. (Berish Filmer)

11:00 a.m.

Overloaded bus stops in Yerushalayim. (Yisrael Ilowitz)

Based on the instructions of Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, shlita, no hespedim will be held, but Hagaon Harav Gershon Edelstein, shlita, will deliver divrei hisorerus.

The crowds in front of the Rosh Yeshivah’s house on Rechov Chazon Ish, awaiting the mittah.

10:40 a.m.

The mittah is set to leave the hospital in a few minutes to Rechov Chazon Ish.

Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, shlita, tears kriyah on learning the news of the petirah of Harav Steinman.

10:20 a.m. (All updates in Israel time)

In accordance with the tzava’ah of the Rosh Yeshivah Hagaon Harav Aharon Leib Steinman, zt”l, no more than six hours are to pass between the petirah and kevurah.

The levayah will set out at 12 noon from his home, Rechov Chazon Ish 5, Bnei Brak, to the Ponevez Cemetery, where he will be buried next to his wife, Rebbetzin Tamar Steinman, a”h.

The police, together with Hatzolah, MDA and other organizations are dealing with the logistics of the levayah.

Tens of thousands are making their way to Bnei Brak, to take part in the kavod acharon to the Rosh Yeshivah.

The police have advised that there is to be no private transportation allowed in Bnei Brak from 10 a.m. onward.

The mittah of the Rosh Yeshivah will leave the hospital and be taken to his house. The family has asked that women should gather at Rechov Harav Dessler.

Several roads, including Road 4, will be closed in the area of the Geha and Coca-Cola junctions, and that portion of the highway will be turned into a parking lot for the many buses heading toward Bnei Brak. Traffic is expected to be extremely heavy throughout the day Tuesday.