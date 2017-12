YERUSHALAYIM (AP) -

Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 2:57 pm |

An Israeli court has sentenced a Jewish extremist to four years in prison for torching a church on the shore of Lake Teverya in northern Israel in 2015.

The Nazareth District Court sentenced 22-year-old Yinon Reuveni on Monday for his involvement in an attack on the church. Reuveni was also ordered to pay $14,000 to the church in compensation.

The 2015 arson caused extensive damage to the building and burned books. A second suspect was acquitted.