Bomber’s Family ‘Outraged’ at Treatment by Police

NEW YORK (The Washington Post) -

Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 5:27 pm |

The family of Akayed Ullah said Monday night they are “outraged by the behavior of law enforcement” officials conducting the investigation.

In a statement issued through the radical Council on American-Islamic Relations, the family said “we are heartbroken by this attack on our city today and by the allegations being made against our family.”

The statement complained about the treatment of the family in the hours after the bombing. “Today we have seen our children, as young as 4 years old, held out in the cold, detained as their parents were questioned. One teenage relative,” it said, “was pulled out of high school classes and interrogated without a lawyer, without his parents. These are not the actions that we expect from our justice system.”

When asked to elaborate, Albert Fox Cahn, legal director for the New York chapter of the Muslim civil rights organization, said in an email that there would be no further comment for the moment.

Police said they searched a Brooklyn home where Ullah, 27, lived with his parents as well as an apartment housing another relative. The officers sped away from the home with a woman wearing a hijab.

Officials had no immediate response to the family’s statement.