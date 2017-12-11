Security Guard Wounded in Stabbing Attack Improving, Doctors Say

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 11, 2017 at 3:43 am |

Forensic security officials search for evidence at the security guard’s stand, at the entrance to the Central Bus Station, Sunday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Asher Elmaliach, the security guard who was injured in a stabbing attack outside Yerushalayim’s Central Bus Station Sunday, was, baruch Hashem, in improved condition Monday, doctors at Shaare Tzedek hospital said. Elmaliach has been unconscious since he was stabbed in the chest Sunday in the attack, when an Arab terrorist pulled out a knife and stabbed the security guard. Doctors said they were hopeful he would come to consciousness at some point Monday.

According to doctors, Elmaliach barely survived, and would have almost certainly succumbed to his wounds if he had been evacuated to the hospital’s ICU any later. “Had he come in two minutes later, there would have been nothing we could do,” hospital staff said Monday. “That’s all that separated life from death.”

Meanwhile, IDF soldiers overnight Sunday raided the home of Yasin Abu Kara, the terrorist who carried out Sunday’s attack. The terrorist’s family, in the village of Tubas near Shechem, were questioned. Soldiers carried out a search of the house and discovered materials inciting violence against Israel and Jews, the IDF said in a statement.

After Kara stabbed Elmaliach, he ran away, and was pursued by a security guard – who eventually tackled him with the help of Yerushalayim taxi driver Yosef Ben-Amo, who was cited for his heroic efforts by police. Speaking in an interview on Hadashot News, Ben-Amo said that he saw the security guard grab the terrorist, and at first thought there was a fight – which he said he tried to break up. At that point the security guard told him that the person he was wrestling to the ground was a terrorist – and Ben-Amo joined in and helped subdue Kara. “I gave him a punch that neutralized him,” the taxi driver said. “I didn’t have a weapon but I do have experience with Krav Maga fighting techniques. I did whatever I could, as I am sure any citizen would do. I don’t consider myself a hero.”