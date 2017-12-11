Regional Briefs – December 11, 2017

Monday, December 11, 2017 at 7:54 pm |

Christie Beefs Up Security After Manhattan Blast

TRENTON – Gov. Chris Christie ordered additional security at New Jersey’s mass transit hubs Monday after the NYC subway bomb, The Associated Press reported. He said that every law enforcement asset is coordinating with federal and New York agencies.

More Lake-Effect Snow Coming for Upstate NY

BUFFALO – More lake-effect snow is likely from Lake Erie’s eastern end to parts of northern New York after a weekend storm buried the Buffalo area, The Associated Press reported. The National Weather Service says winter storm watches are in effect through Wednesday.

School District Settles Disability Bias Claim

NORTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. – The North Plainfield school district paid a former employee $35,000 for firing her for “job abandonment” when she missed three weeks due to gallbladder surgery, The Associated Press reported. The district must also update its policies concerning medical leave.

Town’s Ban on Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers Heads to Court

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. – The town of Maplewood’s ban on gas-powered leaf blowers that passed in April is heading to court, NJ.com reported. An industry association calls the ban costly and discriminatory since it doesn’t apply to residents or even the town itself.