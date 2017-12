NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -

Monday, December 11, 2017 at 3:05 pm |

New Jersey Transit buses have resumed normal service into New York City after the Port Authority Bus Terminal reopened, following the terror attack Monday morning.

NJ Transit on Monday diverted buses to Newark, Secaucus and Hoboken. From there, passengers could take trains or PATH into the city.

NJ Transit says its trains will continue to cross-honor bus tickets all day. Ferries will accept bus tickets until 8 p.m.

PATH is no longer cross-honoring.