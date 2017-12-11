First Snow in Uman, as Thousands Expected for Shabbos Chanukah

Monday, December 11, 2017 at 4:36 am |

Heavy snow seen at the compound of the kever of Rav Nachman in Uman, Sunday. (Chadashot24)

Thousands of Breslover Chassidim are to travel to spend Shabbos Chanukah in Uman, Ukraine, near the kever of the Rebbe Reb Nachman of Breslov, zy”a.

Although the largest annual nesiah to Uman to the kever of Reb Nachman is for Rosh Hashanah, Shabbos Chanukah — despite being in the middle of the winter — also attracts a large crowd. The other big nesiah is for Shavuos.

Security at the kever and the nearby area was to be increased this year, after recent violence in the vicinity.

Heavy snow fell on Sunday, the first of the season, causing minor injuries. Local Hatzolah are on call for any incident, chas v’shalom. They tended to several people who fell on Sunday.