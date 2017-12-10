Three People Arrested in Firebomb Attack on Swedish Synagogue

HELSINKI (AP/dpa/TNS) -

Police are seen at the site of an attack near a synagogue in Gothenburg, Sweden, Dec. 9. (TT News Agency/Adam Ihse/via Reuters)

Three people have been arrested for allegedly throwing firebombs at a synagogue in the Swedish city of Goteborg.

No one was injured in the attack late Saturday during a youth event at the synagogue and the adjacent Jewish center in Sweden’s second-largest city. Goteborg police spokesman Peter Nordengard said Sunday it is being investigated as an attempted arson. No injuries were reported.

Officials have increased security around the synagogue and at a Jewish center in the capital of Stockholm.

Allan Stutzinsky, chairman of the Goteborg Jewish community, told Swedish news agency TT that he saw a dozen masked youths who threw objects into the garden surrounding the synagogue.

Stutzinsky said that the flames were not able to spread as light rain was falling at the time.

Local newspaper Expressen, citing police at the scene, reported that Molotov cocktails were thrown at the building. Several police units were still at the synagogue investigating, TT reported.

The incident took place on the same day as protesters in Stockholm demonstrated against U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to move his country’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Yerushalayim. During the demonstration, which was mainly peaceful, an Israeli flag was set on fire.

A day earlier, on Friday, around 200 demonstrators chanted anti-Semitic chants in the Swedish city of Malmo, according to the public broadcaster Sveriges Radio.

“We want our freedom back and we will shoot the Jews,” protesters reportedly chanted, according to the station.