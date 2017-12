YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, December 10, 2017 at 3:15 pm |

A bullet hole in a window of the bus. (Hatzalah of Yehudah and Shomron)

Shots were fired at an Israeli bus in the Binyamin region between Ofra and Shilo in the Shomron on Sunday night.

B’chasdei shamayim, no injuries were reported, though the bus sustained damage including shattered windows, the IDF said.

The bus was carrying students home to their communities in the Shomron after a day’s studies in Yerushalayim.

Shortly after the attack, IDF forces launched a search for the terrorists responsible for the attack.