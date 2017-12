ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -

New York state troopers are urging shoppers to beware of thieves.

State Police Superintendent George Beach says criminals will look for any opportunity to steal and take advantage of people — even at the mall or on a busy downtown street.

Police recommend shopping with a friend or in a group and making sure purchases are kept out of sight when stored in a car.

Also, avoid carrying large amounts of cash and keep your money and credit cards in a front pocket.