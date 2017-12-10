Community

First Snowfall of the Year in U.K.

snow London
Snow falling Sunday in Golders Green, London.
snow London
A Chaveirim snowman in Stamford Hill, London. (Photon)
snow London
Dovid and his snowy friend in Golders Green, London.
snow London
Snowman in Golders Green, London. (Avi Yodaiken)
snow London
Ah kalter chusid? (Avi Yodaikin)

 