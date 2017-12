Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 9:09 am |

The Vizhniter Rebbe, shlita, of Monsey, was returned to the Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan on Thursday, to undergo an urgent medical procedure.

The Rebbe was hospitalized several weeks ago, and, b’chasdei Shamayim, was released last Friday.

Klal Yisrael is urged to continue to daven and increase limud haTorah for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Mordechai ben Margulia, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.