Report: 14,000 New Homes for Yerushalayim

The Pisgat Zeev Mall (left) and Community Center (right foreground) on Moshe Dayan Boulevard. (Gilabrand)

Even as the uproar over the status of Yerushalayim continued on Thursday, Israel has decided to authorize the construction of 14,000 new apartments in the city, including 6,000 in east Yerushalayim, according to Hadashot news.

Housing and Construction Minister Yoav Galant (Kulanu) is reportedly advancing the project, which calls for 1,000 units in Pisgat Zeev; 5,000 in nearby Atarot, just outside Ramallah; 3,000 the West Yerushalayim neighborhood of Katamon; and 5,000 in Reches Lavan, a new section bordering on the Green Line to the south of the city.

The entire list is said to be made up of new initiatives, and not a further authorization of previously approved plans, as has often been the case in the past.