NEW YORK -

Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 6:42 pm |

A man runs over the Brooklyn Bridge during morning snow in Manhattan, December 2016. (Reuters/Andrew Kelly)

Winter’s first snow looks likely to fall on New York City Friday night through Shabbos morning as a band of below-freezing weather sets in, though weather forecasters are not sure how much and if it will stick.

The National Weather Service puts the chances of snow at 40 percent while Weather.com gives it 20 percent.