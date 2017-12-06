Regional Briefs – December 6, 2017

Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 7:58 pm |

Man Sentenced for Pretending To Need a Wheelchair

BUFFALO – A fraudster who pretended to need a wheelchair to get $1.5 million in federal benefits was sentenced Tuesday to 32 months in prison, The Associated Press reported. Richard Klaffka, 59, will head to jail while his wife, Cathleen, 62, received probation. The Klaffkas also must pay restitution.

NJ Town to Pay $650K to Settle Ticket Quota Lawsuit

MENDHAM, N.J. – The town of Mendham will pay $650,000 to settle claims that a police officer was denied a promotion when he refused to target young drivers to meet a ticket quota, The Associated Press reported. Robert Wysokowski claimed in a lawsuit he was reprimanded and given low ratings.

Kosher Poultry Company Hopes to Open New Facility

VINELAND, N.J. – Vineland Poultry plans to open a new facility in New Jersey next year in exchange for $2.2 million in tax credits over 10 years from Grow NJ, The Associated Press reported. This will bring 40 new jobs to the area.

Coast Guard Rescues 92-year-old Man Off Coast

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – The Coast Guard on Sunday rescued a 92-year-old man who was having cardiac problems aboard his fishing boat off the coast of Atlantic City, The Associated Press reported. The man was taken ashore and transported to a hospital where he was reported in stable condition.