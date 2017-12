MOSCOW (Reuters) -

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov shake hands prior to their talks in Moscow, Russia, in April. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to discuss the North Korean crisis with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson during the meeting in Vienna this week, RIA news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying.