Rep. John Conyers Announces He’s Retiring Today

DETROIT (AP) -

Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 12:46 pm |

Rep. John Conyers in April 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

U.S. Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.) announced his retirement Tuesday, bringing to an end a more than five-decade run in the House.

The 88-year-old Conyers made the announcement while speaking with Detroit radio talk show host Mildred Gaddis. “I’m in the process of putting my retirement plans together,” he said from a hospital. “I am retiring today.”

Rep. John Conyers on Capitol Hill in 1965. (AP Photo/RHS)

Conyers also endorsed his son, John Conyers III, to replace him in office. “My legacy will continue through my children,” he said.

Michigan state Sen. Ian Conyers, a grandson of John Conyers’ brother, told The New York Times for a story Tuesday that he plans to run for the 13th District congressional seat.