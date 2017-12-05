Regional Briefs – December 5, 2017

Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 8:35 pm |

Brinks Heist Driver Judith Clark Loses Parole Appeal

ALBANY – A Weather Underground radical who drove a getaway car in the deadly 1981 Brinks armored car robbery lost her bid for parole Tuesday, despite a commutation by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, The Associated Press reported. Judith Clark has served 36 years of a 75-years-to-life sentence for the deaths of three law enforcement agents.

Teller Stole $160K From Customer’s Bank Accounts

ALBANY – A woman was arrested Monday for withdrawing $160,000 from a customer’s savings accounts at a Bank of America branch where she worked as a teller, The Associated Press reported. Alicia Smarro, 33, has since been fired because of an unrelated matter and the customer was reimbursed by the bank.

Rockland Police Warn Residents About Hybrid Coyote

CLARKSTOWN, N.Y. – Police are cautioning residents to stay away from a large hybrid coyote that’s been wandering around Rockland County, WCBS reported. The animal is part coyote and part wolf — known as a “coywolf” — and is larger and greyer than most coyotes. People who encounter a coywolf should make a lot of noise and wave their arms.

4-Foot Long Alligator Seized From Long Island Home

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. – A 4-foot long alligator was seized from a home Friday after Suffolk County police responded to a call for an unrelated matter, Newsday reported. The gator will be relocated to a Massachusetts sanctuary.

NY Farmers Donate 9 Million Pounds of Food to Food Banks

ALBANY – New York has received from its farmers 9 million pounds of food donated to food banks around the state, the state Farm Bureau announced Tuesday. It’s part of the organization’s annual “Harvest for All” program that encourages farmers to donate local agricultural products to state food banks. Last year, farmers contributed 13 million pounds.

Lakewood Police Step Up Enforcement After Fatal Crashes

LAKEWOOD, N.J. – Police are stepping up traffic safety enforcement in Lakewood beginning Thursday following a high rate of motor vehicle accidents, The Associated Press reported. There were 13 fatal accidents and numerous serious accidents in 2017.