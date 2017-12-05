New Ben Gurion ‘Tent Terminal’ Coming

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 6:45 am |

View of Terminal 1 at Ben Gurion International Airport. (Moshe Shai/Flash90)

It’s barely a decade old, but Ben Gurion Airport has already outgrown Terminal 3, the main international exit and entry point for Israelis and visitors. To help keep things running smoothly, the Airports Authority earlier this year revamped and reopened Terminal 1, which now handles low-cost flights to and from Europe – but it still isn’t enough, especially during peak times, such as in the summer, or before holidays.

With tourism expected to continue rising, and plans for another terminal still not finalized, the airport needs a more immediate solution – and one is expected in time for the next big tourist season, before Pesach.

The Authority has in recent days issued a tender for the construction of a temporary terminal, to be located inside a tent in an open-roofed parking area of Ben Gurion Airport. The new temporary terminal will have 25 check-in counters, all services, including security checks, baggage drop-off, check-in kiosks and customer-service areas.

Airport officials also hope to finalize opening of Wing E of Terminal 3, which has been under construction for four years. The new wing will include terminal services for five to seven planes (depending on their size), providing much-needed boarding and departing areas for the new passengers who will check in at the temporary tent terminal, officials said.