Nearly 8,000 Homes Evacuated Due to CA Wildfire

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP/Reuters) -

Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 6:19 am |

Flames from a wildfire loom up over a neighborhood in Santa Paula, Calf., Monday. (Megan Diskin/The Ventura County Star via AP)

Nearly 8,000 homes have been evacuated after a wind-whipped wildfire exploded overnight in Southern California.

Fire officials say the blaze broke out Monday evening east of Santa Paula, which is about 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles. The flames reached about 40 square miles by early Tuesday.

Evacuation orders were expanded to include homes in Ventura, a city with over 100,000 residents.

Sheriff’s officials say two structures have burned so far. It wasn’t clear if they were homes.

One motorist was killed fleeing the fire, a local ABC affiliate reported. More than 250,000 homes were without power and at least two structures were destroyed, a local power company said on Twitter.

About 500 firefighters were battling the fire that destroyed multiple structures, Ventura County said on its website.

Strong eastern winds were pushing the fire toward the cities of Santa Paula and Ventura, where about 140,000 people live, county officials said.

“We’re really just trying to catch it around the edges and just pinching it off as quickly as we possibly can,” Ventura County firefighter Jason Hodge told the Los Angeles Times.

The fire was stoked by wind gusts of up to 70 mph (112 kmh) that were expected to remain in the area along with low humidity through the week, the National Weather Service forecast.

Southern California Edison says nearly 180,000 customers in the Ventura county area were without service.