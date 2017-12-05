Israel Denounces EU for ‘Hypocritical Preaching’

YERUSHALAYIM (AP) -

Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 4:52 pm |

Israel has castigated the European Union for its “patronizing” approach of marking International Human Rights Day with an exhibit critical of Israel’s policies in Yehudah and Shomron.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said on Tuesday that for some reason EU representatives “believe that the way to Israelis’ hearts is by spitting in their faces.”

Nahshon said the approach of “preaching hypocritical, condescending morality” will backfire, calling it “sad and superfluous.”

The EU plans to mark the day together with the B’Tselem human rights group which is among the foreign-funded left-wing advocacy groups Israel has been trying to crack down on.

The government has shunned foreign dignitaries who meet such groups and is pushing for legislation to curb their funding. Israel considers the groups to be slanderous toward the country.