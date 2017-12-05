IDF Looking for Rockets Fired Overnight From Sinai

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 3:32 am |

A Kassam rocket. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90, File)

IDF officials said Tuesday that the Red Alert siren warnings that sounded several times in the Negev overnight Monday were actual warnings of incoming rockets. The missiles were fired from Sinai at various spots in southern Israel, but the rockets have not yet been found. No injuries or damage were reported. Red Alert warning sirens sounded five times overnight Monday, sending thousands of weary Israelis to shelters throughout the Gaza border area.

Security forces on Monday evening arrested a terrorist who officials said was on his way to carry out a terror attack in Israel. The terrorist, 22-year old Ahmad Harub, was arrested near Ramallah, where he had made his way from his home in Chevron. The terrorist had been in hiding after being tipped off that security forces were on his trail. He was arrested and is being questioned.

Overnight Monday, security officials said they arrested 10 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.