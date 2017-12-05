IDF Investigating Mystery False Alarms in South

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 5:42 pm |

The IDF has determined that multiple air-raid sirens that sounded in southern Israel on Monday night were false alarms, following a thorough search of the area which yielded no rocket remains, according to media reports.

The army said on Tuesday that it was investigating possible malfunction as the cause of the five code red rocket alert sirens that went off at irregular intervals in the Eshkol Regional Council, at 1:48 a.m., 2:54 a.m., 4:14 a.m., 4:51 a.m. and 5:03 a.m.

The army had initially attributed the sirens rockets that had been launched at Israel from the Sinai Peninsula, but later came to the conclusion that such was the not the case. “The sirens were a false alarm, and no rockets were launched at Israeli territory,” the army said.

It was suggested that the sirens may have been triggered by launches in Sinai that were not directed at Israel, but were part of the ongoing firefights between Egyptian forces and terrorist elements in northern Sinai.