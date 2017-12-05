Brooklyn Groups Get Free Defibrillators From NYC Council Fund

BROOKLYN -

Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 6:48 pm |

Free defibrillators will be distributed to four local Brooklyn organizations as part of the city council’s Beating Hearts Initiative, Councilman David Greenfield announced Tuesday.

The Boro Park Y, the Sephardic Community Center, Bais Yakov Day Care Center and the St. Athanasius Youth Program will get an Automatic External Defibrillator, along with a storage cabinet and CPR training for four members of each organization.

“This is something that we’re doing that is literally saving people’s lives,” Greenfield said. “Ambulance response time in our community is great, especially thanks to Hatzolah, but any wait time can be too long. Every day, people’s lives depend on these machines while the professionals are still on their way.”