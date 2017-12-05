Bedouin Leaders to Apologize for Soldier’s Murder

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 4:10 am |

The scene of the attack in Arad, last Thursday night. (Medabrim Tikshoret)

The heads of Bedouin Negev communities are set to appear in the office of the Arad Mayor Tuesday to apologize on behalf of the communities for last week’s terror attack in Arad. Security forces on Monday arrested two Bedouin Arabs for the murder of 19-year-old IDF soldier Ron Yitzchak Kukiya, Hy”d, killed in a stabbing attack Thursday night in Arad.

A news blackout has been imposed on the details of the case, but Hadashot News said Monday night that it appeared that the two had connections to Islamic State. The Shin Bet said in a statement that “it appears that the attack was undertaken as a nationalistic terror attack” by the Arabs. The visit Tuesday is intended as a “sulha,” an apology meeting in which the heads of the communities will express their solidarity with residents of Arad and reject the actions of the terrorists. Attending the meeting will be the mayors of Arara Banegev, Rahat, Hura, Al Kasum and Ksfiya, whose mayor, Salam Abu Rabia, organized the meeting.

Kukiya was stabbed in the neck as he waited at a bus stop in Arad. The terrorists apparently stole his weapon and absconded. Kukiya, badly injured, sought help from a passerby, who called rescue forces. The soldier was treated on site and then taken to a Be’er Sheva hospital, but was niftar en route.

Meanwhile, rightwing students at Hebrew University were reeling from an incident Monday, in which a near-riot broke out when students associated with the United Arab List set up an information desk opposite a memorial that had been set up for the fallen soldier. Members of the Im Tirzu rightwing student group, who had set up the memorial, confronted the Arab students, demanding that they move their information desk away from the memorial. They refused, and tense minutes followed as the two sides nearly started fighting, until campus security personnel intervened.

Im Tirzu accused the university of turning a blind eye to Arab provocations, adding that in recent months similar incidents had occurred at other events commemorating terror victims at the university – including at a memorial event for slain Tourism Minister Rachamim Ze’evi, killed by an Arab terrorist in 2001.

In response, the university said that it allows freedom of speech for all, “as long as no laws are violated. The various student organizations are asked to observe proper procedure and avoid both physical and verbal violence. In this incident security officers broke up the crowd and we will take all steps to ensure the safety of students.”