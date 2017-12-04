Regional Briefs – December 4, 2017

Monday, December 4, 2017 at 8:06 pm |

Democrat Might Challenge Menendez Next Year

TRENTON – Sen. Bob Menendez could be facing his first primary challenger if he seeks re-election next year. Jersey City attorney Michael Starr Hopkins, 31, wrote in an op-ed Monday that the state deserves someone not “tainted by the culture of corruption,” The Associated Press reported.

Car Dealer Agrees to Reimburse for Stolen Deposits

Watchung – A car dealership agreed to pay $37,500 to reimburse customers for cash deposits stolen by a salesman, The Associated Press reported. When customers returned to pick up their vehicles, Liccardi Ford told them the salesman had been fired and no record exists of their deposits.

Pulitzer Prize Board Expands Breaking News Eligibility

NEW YORK – The Pulitzer Prize board announced Monday they are expanding eligibility in its breaking news reporting category to any eligible news organization. Previously it was confined to outlets geographically near the story.

Smoking Caused Queens Fire That Killed 12-year-old

QUEENS – The fire that killed a 12-year-old boy early Sunday had been accidentally set by someone smoking in the apartment and was exacerbated by a broken smoke alarm, the Fire Department said Monday, WCBS reported. Thomas Curly, known as T.J., died.

Students Earn College Credits On Floating Classroom

CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. – Cambridge Central School is now the proud owner of a floating classroom, the Post-Star reported. Teacher Steve Butz has used a grant application to obtain a 20-foot pontoon boat for environmental studies. His students have been conducting a long-term project at a nearby lake.