Israel Seizes Gaza Fishing Boats Breaking Sea Blockade

Palestinian fishermen are seen off the coast in the port of Gaza City. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

Israel Navy ships Sunday night boarded and seized several boats that had veered outside of the area where Gaza fishing boats are allowed to sail. Gaza is under a naval blockade, Israel’s response to the takeover of Gaza by terrorist group Hamas. The ships appeared to be attempting to break the blockade. Five individuals were arrested.

Arab terrorists Sunday night threw a firebomb at IDF soldiers operating in the Azariya neighborhood of Yerushalayim. No one was injured and no damage was reported. Soldiers began a search for the perpetrators of the incident. Meanwhile, soldiers Sunday night raided a home in the Shomron village of Danba, near Tul Karem, where, acting on a tip, they uncovered a large cache of illegal weapons. Among the weapons were handguns, ammunition, firebombs, and other items. Several individuals were arrested and are being questioned.

Overnight Sunday, security officials said they arrested 22 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.