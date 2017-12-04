France, Germany Want Iran to Reverse Ballistic Missile Program

PARIS (Reuters) -

A ballistic missile is launched and tested in an undisclosed location, Iran, in 2016. (Mahmood Hosseini/TIMA/Reuters)

France and Germany agree that Iran must reverse its ballistic missile program and end its “hegemonic temptations” across the Middle East, the French foreign minister said on Monday.

“We also have the same view on the necessity for Iran to go back on its ballistic missile program and its hegemonic temptations,” Jean-Yves Le Drian said at a news conference alongside his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman earlier on Monday said Paris should know that Iran’s missile program is not an issue that can be negotiated.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will definitely not negotiate on defense and missile issues,” Bahram Qassemi said on Monday, according to state media, indicating that French officials were ignoring recent history in the region.

Gabriel said the two countries would continue to defend the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.