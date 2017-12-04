Defense Ministry Puts Kibosh on Arrow 3 Test

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 4, 2017 at 12:29 pm |

Israel’s multi-layer missile defense systems. L-R: the Iron Dome battery, Magic Wand (also known as ‘David’s Sling’) launcher, and the Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 missiles. (Tsahi Ben-Ami / Flash 90)

The Defense Ministry called off a test of the Arrow-3 system interceptor on Monday, citing safety considerations caused by a faulty target missile.

Moshe Patel, Israel Missile Defense Organization director, said that the test, a joint project of the Israeli Defense Ministry and the American Missile Defense Agency, was halted when it became apparent after launching that the target projectile “did not meet the predetermined safety conditions needed to carry out the test.”

“Given this, on-site engineers declared a ‘No Test,’” he said, though he maintained that “the experiment was not a failure,” since it was stopped before an interception was attempted.

Engineers will collect and analyze the data from the aborted tryout, and development of Arrow-3 will proceed, the Defense Ministry said.

The Arrow 3 has been designed to form the upper part of Israel’s multi-tiered missile defense system, capable of intercepting intercontinental ballistic missiles outside the atmosphere, and of destroying projectiles and their nuclear, biological, chemical or conventional warheads closer to their launch sites.

It works along with the Arrow-2, David’s Sling and Iron Dome system. Together they offer protection from threats posed by both short and mid-range missiles used by terror groups in Gaza and Hezbollah, plus the long-range Iranian ballistic missiles.