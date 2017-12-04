Danny Danon Coming Under Investigation

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 4, 2017 at 3:00 pm |

Israeli Ambassador to the U.N., Danny Danon. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon has become the latest addition to the list of officials under investigation on a variety of corruption charges, according to media reports on Monday.

The popular Likud politician is accused of lavishing high-paid jobs on his cronies and their relatives when he was head of the World Zionist Organization in return for their support in Likud primary elections.

State Prosecuter Shai Nitzan says the Attorney General’s office believes there is sufficient evidence to move forward with an investigation, according to Hadashot news.