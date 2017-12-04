Astronauts Make, Fling, Float, Eat Pizzas on Space Station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) -

L_R: American Mark Vande Hei, Russian Sergei Ryazanskiy, Italian Paolo Nespoli, American Joe Acaba and American Randy Bresnik display their pizza pies. (NASA via AP)

Pizza, a truly international food, has now it has made its way to outer space.

Astronauts at the International Space Station posted pictures and a video over the weekend of their small, made-from-scratch pizza pies. The fixings flew up last month on a commercial supply ship, and the crew wasted little time pulling out the flatbread, tomato sauce, cheese and other toppings.

After making their own individual-size pizzas, the six astronauts tossed and twirled them like floating Frisbees, before heating and devouring them.

NASA’s space station manager, Kirk Shireman, took pity on Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli’s pizza craving and, in mid-November, shipped up all the ingredients on an Orbital ATK capsule. Nespoli, in orbit since July, declared the pizza “unexpectedly delicious.”

Nespoli has just over a week before returning to true Italian cuisine. He will land in Kazakhstan on Dec. 14, along with Bresnik and a Russian.