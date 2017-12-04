Arabs Again Attack Israelis in Shomron; One Rioter Said Killed

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, December 4, 2017 at 6:16 am |

IDF troops detain a Palestinian man during clashes in the Shomron village of Kusra, Monday. (Reuters/Mohamad Torokman)

A riot broke out Monday morning outside the Arab village of Kusra, as Israelis protesting the near-lynch of nearly two dozen Israeli children last week were set upon by Arabs throwing rocks and stones. A report said that one rioter was killed when an Israeli opened fire on a crowd of Arab rioters who were advancing on them in a menacing manner.

Witnesses, backed by video footage, said that rioters had attempted to roll a huge stone off a cliff onto the heads of Israelis. B’chasdei Shamayim, no Israelis were hurt in the attack. The incident occurred during a protest march organized by the Otzma Yehudit group, who were demanding more IDF action to protect Israelis in the area. IDF soldiers later arrived at the scene and broke up the riot, declaring the area a closed military zone.

The young hikers with security personnel following the attempted lynching last Thursday. (Flash90)

In the incident last Thursday, a group of nearly two dozen bar-mitzvah age children on a hike were savagely attacked by dozens of Arab rioters. The Jewish children were forced to run, and ended up taking shelter inside a cave. One of the rioters was shot by a security officer who was accompanying the group. A Palestinian news agency report said that the rioter died from his wounds.

The incident occurred near the town of Migdalim, outside Shechem, about a kilometer away from the Arab village of Kusra. The Israeli group was attacked by a large gang of Arab rioters, who threw stones and bricks at the children. Witnesses said that three of the children were injured. The children eventually made their way to a cave in order to escape the attack. A Palestinian report said that the children were being “held prisoner” in the cave.

During the rioting, a security guard who was accompanying the group shot in the air in order to ward off the rioters. A 48-year-old Arab was hit by the bullets, later dying of his wounds. Arabs were able to reach another security guard, pummeling him with rocks and stealing his weapon.

The group called for police and army assistance, and the latter arrived after several minutes and broke up the riot. The children were eventually evacuated from the area on an IDF bus.

Earlier Monday, a report on Channel Ten said that Arabs in Kusra had issued a “death warrant” for the Israeli who shot the Arab in last week’s attempted lynch. The threat was issued on social media, in Arabic, and includes a photo of the Israeli shooter. The shooter’s family has instructed its attorney to demand that the social media site remove the post, citing a clear and present danger that could lead to murder.

On Sunday, Shomron Council head Yossi Dagan awarded a medal to the shooter who, he said, prevented a “lynch” that could have resulted in the mass slaughter of Jews by shooting one of the Arab rioters. Dagan said that “the people involved are heroes, who defended the children with their bodies and did everything necessary to bring them home. I expect the security authorities to act with a heavy hand against the terrorists who tried to commit the murders of children who wanted nothing more than to take a hike in their land. I expect that authorities will deal with these rioters as they would with murderers.”