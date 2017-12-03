Zambia Could Be Netanyahu’s Next Stop in Africa

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, December 3, 2017 at 5:55 pm |

The next Israel-Africa summit will likely be in Zambia, following a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in Nairobi last week.

“For whatever reason, we have been given the mandate to host this summit which will bring its own benefits to Zambia,” Lungu reportedly told Zambia’s Lusaka Times website.

The Zambian leader said that Mr. Netanyahu had personally invited him to the re-inauguration ceremonies for Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi because he wanted to meet him, and it was there that Mr. Netanyahu proposed the Zambian summit.

In Israel, the Foreign Ministry, which apparently had not been kept apprised of the development, could not confirm any summit plan on Sunday, with a spokesman saying only that the ministry was “looking into” Lungu’s comments, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Zambia opened an embassy in Yerushalyim in 2015, though Israel, as yet, has no embassy in Zambia.