Regional Briefs – December 3, 2017

Charges Dropped for Cop Who Sicced Dog on Woman

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – Charges against a police officer accused of commanding his dog to attack a woman during a traffic stop were dropped Thursday since prosecutors hid from a grand jury that the woman was never treated for dog bites, NJ.com reported. Justin Cherry, 35, pulled over the woman in 2014 but she failed to stop.

Stray Kitten May Have Exposed Dozen to Rabies

TRENTON – More than a dozen people in three New Jersey counties may have been exposed to a kitten that tested positive for rabies, The Associated Press reported. The person who found and adopted the stray in Edison took the kitten to classes, work and a party from Nov. 13 through Nov. 16. Two classmates were believed exposed.

Cuomo Brings 1,000 Water Filters on Trip to Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN – Gov. Andrew Como said Saturday that 1,000 water filtration systems will be distributed to hurricane-battered Puerto Rico though a privately funded New York initiative, The Associated Press reported. The governor made a quick trip to Puerto Rico ahead of an expected presidential campaign in 2020.

Conviction Tossed After Man Serves 20 Years for Murder

BUFFALO – A man who spent 20 years behind bars for murder was freed Friday after newly discovered evidence cast doubt on his guilt, The Associated Press reported. Cory Epps, 46, was convicted in the 1997 murder of Tomika Means, 23.

NY to Build Welcome Center In Thousand Islands

COLLINS LANDING, N.Y. – New York state is building a welcome center in the Thousand Islands to serve motorists and tourists heading to the picturesque region around the St. Lawrence River.

NY Expects to Meet Electricity Demands This Winter

ALBANY – The operators of New York state’s power grid say they have enough electricity to meet demand this winter, The Associated Press reported. They expect a peak demand of 24,000 megawatts, a bit more than last winter, which was relatively mild.