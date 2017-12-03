IDF Soldier Murdered in Arad Laid to Rest Sunday

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, December 3, 2017 at 4:54 am |

Friends attend the funeral of 19-year old IDF soldier Ron Yitzchak Kokiya in the Kiryat Shaul military cemetery on Sunday. (Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Ron Yitzchak Kokiya, H”yd, the 19-year-old IDF soldier murdered in a terror attack in Arad Thursday night, was laid to rest Sunday in the Kiryat Shaul cemetery in Tel Aviv. Hundreds attended his funeral.

Family members and friends mourned his loss over the weekend in their home in north Tel Aviv, asking the media to respect their wishes and stay away.

Kokiya was stabbed in the neck as he waited at a bus stop in Arad. The terrorists apparently stole his weapon and absconded. Kokiya, badly injured, sought help from a passerby, who called rescue forces. The soldier was treated on site and then taken to a Be’er Sheva hospital, but was niftar en route. The terrorists disappeared and are still at large.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu sent his condolences to the family, promising to “bring the terrorists to justice and fight terror with all our capabilities.”

Overnight Motzoei Shabbos, security officials said they arrested five wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.