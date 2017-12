NEW YORK -

Friday, December 1, 2017

Baruch Hashem, the Vizhnitzer Rebbe, shlita, of Monsey, has been released from the hospital following a two-week stay.

The Rebbe’s condition had been extremely serious, but fervent tefillos by Jewish communities around the world were niskabel in Shamayim.

Klal Yisrael is urged to continue to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Mordechai ben Margulia, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.