USGS: Magnitude 4.1 Quake Strikes Delaware

(Reuters) -

Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 6:57 pm |

A magnitude 4.1 quake struck Delaware on Thursday, in a rare seismological occurrence for the U.S. Northeast, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, previously reported at magnitude 5.1 and then at 4.4, was centered in the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, according to a statement from the Delaware Emergency Management Agency. It was less than 10 miles from the city of Dover and less than a mile from Donas Landing.

There were no reports of injuries or damage, officials said.

The quake was downgraded to a magnitude 4.1 after data came in from several monitoring stations, U.S. Geological Survey geophysicist Rafael Abreu said by telephone.

It was felt in Philadelphia in the neighboring state of Pennsylvania, some 53 miles from the epicenter.

The quake was shallow, only 5 miles deep, which would have amplified its effect, and some people reported feeling light shaking in areas around New York City and Baltimore, according to the USGS website.

Many social media users also confirmed feeling the temblor.