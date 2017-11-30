Israeli Stabbed to Death in Terror Attack in Arad

Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 3:58 pm |

(קבוצת מדברים תקשורת)

A 19-year-old Israeli, Hy”d, was stabbed to death in Arad on Thursday night in what police believe was a terrorist attack, according to media reports.

Emergency services received a call at approximately 9:30 p.m. local time about a stabbing at a bus stop near Arad’s shopping mall.

When they arrived at the scene, the victim was unconscious and didn’t have a pulse, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service. CPR was attempted, but he could not be revived, and medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police have set up road blocks and launched a manhunt for the two suspected attackers who fled the scene, having stolen the victim’s gun as well.